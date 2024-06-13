Orange County SC to Play on Televisiaunivsion Opening Weekend against Colorado Springs this Saturday
June 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
After the announcement of a thrilling partnership deal between the USL Championship and TelevisiaUnivision, the world's leading Spanish-language media and content company, Orange County SC is pleased to be a part of the inaugural day of national Spanish-language coverage on TelevisionUnivision's sports channel, TUDN.
OCSC's match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC will be broadcasted across the country in Spanish on TUDN, following the completion of the Indy Eleven-San Antonio FC match on Saturday, June 15. The match is scheduled to kickoff at 6:00 PM PDT, but is subject to a potential delay if IND-SA runs long.
In total, TUDN is scheduled to broadcast 11 USL Championship regular season matches in 2024, including OCSC's matches this Saturday and on Wednesday, September 25 when the County Boys host Phoenix Rising FC. TUDN will also broadcast the USL Championship Final on Saturday, November 23.
TUDN is available in Orange County through various television providers (Cox channel 86, DirecTV channel 464, DISH Network channel 856) and streaming on FuboTV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and Vidgo. Be sure that you're tuned wherever you watch TUDN this Saturday at 6:00 PM PDT as El Negro y Anaranjado juega contra Los Switchbacks de Colorado Springs. ¡Vamos OCSC!
Orange County SC to Play on Televisiaunivsion Opening Weekend against Colorado Springs this Saturday
