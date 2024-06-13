Ricketts Reflects on Finding Balance Between Pro Soccer and Fatherhood

June 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







At the end of every Republic FC home match, players can be seen greeting fans throughout the stadium. And every game, there's one little fan that makes a special appearance: Jonathan Ricketts' two-year-old son, who makes sure to give dad a big hug, and no matter the result, dad is there with a smile and open arms.

"For me, the biggest challenge in being both a pro athlete and a dad is taking the time to make sure I have the energy levels to give 100% when I'm on the field, as well as when I'm with my son," said Ricketts. "It's something that I continue to work on every day so that I can be a better husband, father, and teammate."

"There are definitely different emotions and mentalities on the pitch as an athlete, and off the pitch as a husband and father," he continued. "I think it's important to understand this and keep close tabs on how you're feeling. It's important to leave the stress and the high levels of intensity and focus on the field before going home."

When he's with the team, Ricketts is fully immersed in every aspect of the game. But when the final whistle blows, the focus changes. For the 26-year-old, finding the space to re-center himself outside of soccer is just as important as all of the work that goes into his athletic performance. "It's all about finding what refreshes you mentally and emotionally, and trying to prioritize that," he said. "The way I like to reset is by spending time with my family, talking through things with my wife, playing with my son, and spending time outside."

Finding the balance between fatherhood and his profession isn't just something that Ricketts focuses on for his own mental health, but for those who look up to him. "Becoming a dad has reinforced the responsibility that I have to be an example for our son, and our daughter who will be born later this year. I want them to see a good example of hard work and persistence and being able to give your all when it comes to the important things."

Fatherhood has also helped Ricketts fit in well with his new team, both in the locker room and on the field. "When I first got here, I knew that there were other dads on the team and anytime that you have something in common with someone else, that helps build relationships quicker, especially when it comes to kids," he said. "We can talk about the joys and stresses of being dads and work together to raise our kids and support all of the families on the team, and it's a responsibility that we don't take lightly."

"Moving clubs is never easy," said Ricketts, who joined Republic FC ahead of the 2024 season. "Every USL has experienced the uncertainty of finding a new club, and the move is simpler for some than others. Those of us who have families are tasked with another component. But transitioning into life in Sacramento has been a breeze for us. With family close by, and teammates and staff always willing to assist, this has quickly become a place we can call home. And knowing that my family is comfortable and happy here pushes me to want to play my best every time I step onto the pitch."

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.