Hartford Athletic Acquire Dantouma "Yaya" Toure on Loan from Major League Soccer

June 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

HARTFORD, Conn. - Hartford Athletic have acquired forward Dantouma "Yaya" Toure on a full season loan from Major League Soccer for the remainder 2024 season.

"I am eager to join this talented roster and compete with this group," said Toure. "I am excited to reunite with Coach Burke, and I can't wait to play in the intense environment that he provides. I want to help Hartford get back to the playoffs, and I'm ready to make an impact on the field."

Toure joins Hartford Athletic after spending his last two seasons with the Colorado Rapids of MLS, while appearing for Colorado Rapids 2 of MLS NEXT Pro and completing a loan spell with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in the Championship as well. The 20 year old made six appearances across all competitions and scored a goal for the Rapids, and added eight goals and two assists in the 15 appearances he made for Colorado Rapids 2. He was loaned to Colorado Springs shortly after signing with the Rapids in 2021, where he was a valuable attacking piece for Brendan Burke's squad. Toure scored three goals over 23 appearances, contributing to the club's third place regular season finish and first ever playoff berth.

"Yaya is a talented young player," said Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke. "He has great speed and ability to get behind defenders, and is a dangerous attacking piece for us to add to the outside. We're thrilled to bring him on to this roster."

Born in Conakry, Guinea and raised in Trenton, New Jersey, Toure made his professional debut with New York Red Bulls II in 2020, scoring three goals in 13 appearances with the club before joining the Rapids. He previously represented the United States at the U-16 and U-17 youth national team levels.

