Late Drama Sees Rhode Island FC Draw 2-2 at Memphis 901 FC

June 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A late lead wasn't enough for Rhode Island FC to earn its second win of the season on Wednesday night as it drew Memphis 901 FC 2-2 at AutoZone Park. After a pair of first RIFC goals from Conor McGlynn and Joe Brito gave the Ocean State club a 2-0 lead heading into the final minutes, a late red card and stoppage-time penalty saw the hosts steal a point in improbable fashion.

Rhode Island FC (1W-4L-9D) was the first to strike in the 17th minute, when JJ Williams chipped a bouncing pass into the box towards the feet of McGlynn. Plucking the ball out of the air with a powerful first-time volley, McGlynn buried a right-footed effort past a diving Tyler Deric to give RIFC the early 1-0 lead. The goal was McGlynn's first in USL Championship play this season, and second overall for RIFC.

Less than ten minutes later, McGlynn came within inches of a second goal. After Deric saved a close-range effort from Mark Doyle that came from a JJ Williams throw-in, McGlynn made contact with the rebound from inside the six-yard box. The Queens, New York native could not keep the ball on target, however, as the strike fell just wide of the near post.

Memphis 901 FC (5W-6L-4D) eventually found the back of the net in the 34th minute when Marlon executed a well-weighted chip over Koke Vegas, but the host's leading scorer was flagged offside. Eight minutes later, an outstretched Vegas was called into action again, this time making a brilliant fingertip save to deny Emerson Hyndman's curling effort as RIFC went into the halftime break with a 1-0 lead.

Despite the hosts applying increased pressure out of the half, RIFC doubled it's lead in the 66th minute when Noah Fuson cut his way into the box, sending a low shot across the face of goal. After Deric initially got his outstretched hands in front of the effort, second-half substitute Brito came sliding in to nudge the ball just past the goal line and into the back of the net just three minutes after entering the field to give the Ocean State club an insurance goal. The goal was the first of Brito's USL Championship career.

With less than three minutes left in regulation, the match took a major turn when Vegas was shown a red card for a foul just outside of his 18-yard box. Capitalizing on the resulting free kick from Vegas' foul, Memphis' Samuel Careaga sent a curling effort over the wall and past substitute goalkeeper Jackson Lee to make it a one-goal match in the 90th minute.

In the eleventh minute of second-half stoppage time, the late drama continued as Karifa Yao was whistled for a foul inside the box, giving Memphis an opportunity to level the score from the penalty mark. Stepping up to take the kick, Marlon sent Lee guessing the wrong way to bury his team-leading sixth goal of the season, rescuing a point for the hosts in the final seconds as the match finished 2-2.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will complete its two-match road trip when it travels to Louisville City FC on Saturday, June 22 at 8 p.m. to face the Eastern Conference leaders for the second time. Fans can cheer on the team at the Official Rhode Island FC Watch Party at Shaidzon Beer Co. in West Kingston, or tune into the action on NESN. Following the second-straight road match, RIFC returns to Beirne Stadium on Wednesday, June 26 as it welcomes El Paso Locomotive FC at 7:30 p.m. for pRIde Night. Tickets for the next home match are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

RI - Conor McGlynn, 18th minute: Conor McGlynn buries a first-time volley from inside the 18-yard box. MEM 0, RI 1

RI - Joe Brito, 67th minute: Brito pushes Fuson's shot just beyond the goal line. MEM 0, RI 2

MEM - Samuel Careaga, 90th minute: Careaga curls home the free kick from just outside the penalty area. MEM 1, RI 2

MEM - Marlon Santos, 90+11 minute: Santos powers home the penalty kick past Jackson Lee. MEM 2, RI 2

ADDITIONAL NOTES

In his second-straight start since returning from injury, Conor McGlynn netted his first USL Championship goal for RIFC, and second overall for the club. His first goal came in the club's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup debut on April 16.

Joe Brito scored his first career USL Championship goal in the 66th minute, less than three minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.

McGlynn and Brito became the seventh and eighth players to score in USL Championship play for RIFC this season.

McGlynn's opening goal marked the seventh time RIFC have scored first in a match this season, and fourth time in the last six matches. It also marked the fourth time the Ocean State club has gone into halftime with a lead.

With the draw, RIFC sits just two points outside of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference standings with 12 total points.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Conor McGlynn

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.