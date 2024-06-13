Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. Oakland Roots SC

June 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

AT A GLANCE: #SACvOAK

Gates: 6:30 p.m.

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

Location: Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

Threads: 2024 Primary Kit

MATCHDAY SPECIAL EVENTS

BREWFEST

Brewfest Gates: 5:30 p.m.*

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

Last Pour: 8 p.m.

Location: Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

Tickets (Brewfest + #SACvOAK):

*If you already have a ticket to the match, you can purchase add-on Brewfest tickets here.

*Must have ticket to Brewfest to enter the venue at 5:30 p.m. General public gates are 6:30 p.m.

POST-MATCH FIREWORKS, PRESENTED BY THE MIMOSA HOUSE

Our post-match fireworks show, presented by The Mimosa House, will begin shortly after the final whistle. Fans will be able to join us on the pitch to enjoy the show.

BROADCAST

This weekend's match against Oakland Roots SC will be broadcasted locally on FOX40 and available to stream on ESPN+.

ARRIVE EARLY

Due to multiple events occurring on the grounds of Cal Expo this weekend, eavy traffic is expected at the Exposition Boulevard exit on the I-80 Business Loop due to roadwork near the stadium, which could cause major delays. Fans should plan for additional commute time and map out their drive to Heart Health Park ahead of time.

2024 Primary Kit

MOBILE TICKETING WITH SEATGEEK

As a reminder, we have partnered with SeatGeek, a mobile-first platform that simplifies ticket access and provides Sacramento Republic FC fans with more features to help utilize, sell, and share their tickets. Your tickets for all matches at Heart Health Park can be managed from mobile devices using the SeatGeek or Republic FC mobile app. For instructions on how to access and manage your tickets, click here.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

This Weekend's Food Trucks:

Hefty Gyros, Mr. Pops Popcorn, Yolanda's Tamales, Wills BBQ, Gameday Grill, It's Nacho Truck, CA Street Tacos, Drewski's, Corn Dog, and Soul on a Roll

NEW! Hat Trick IPA

Available now at all Heart Health Park bars

KIDS CLUB PICKUP AND REGISTRATION

Please note: There will not be a Kids Club tent for membership pickup at Saturday's match. Kids Club sign ups will still be available online, and pickups will resume on Saturday, June 29th. If you have any questions, please email kidsclub@sacrepublicfc.com.

BAG POLICY

Heart Health Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

The policy allows for one (1) clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12? X 6? X 12? in size.

Handheld bags with or without a handle or strap or wallets that do not exceed 5? X 8? or approximately the size of a hand, are allowable and do not need to be clear plastic.

Guests can carry in parental bags, medically necessary items, blankets, jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry

Learn more at www.sacrepublicfc.com/Clear-Bag-Policy.

PARKING & TAILGATING

Parking is $15 and can be purchased upon arrival with cash or most major credit cards. Tailgate reservations will be an additional $5 (above standard parking fees) and available for purchase online with your ticket purchase on a match-by-match basis. You can also purchase a tailgate pass at the gate with cash or credit card.

BIKE PARKING

Free bike parking is available outside of the Green Gate, courtesy of Spare the Air.

ALTERNATIVE TRANSPORTATION

Ride share (Uber/Lyft) - Ride share pick-up and drop-off is located at Cal Expo's Main Gate (Heritage Lane and Exposition Blvd.).

Sacramento Regional Transit - Use the SacRT Trip Planner to plan your trip to Heart Health Park! Simply fill in the information requested and Google will determine your best bus trip.

