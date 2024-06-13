Memphis 901 FC Forward Marlon Named USL Championship May Player of the Month

June 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC News Release







Memphis, TENN. - The USL Championship announced on Thursday that Marlon Santos was voted USL Championship Player of the Month for May.

"We are delighted for Marlon, he has put in a lot of work in preseason and throughout the start of the year and he now getting his rewards," said Assistant Sporting Director Caleb Patterson-Sewell. "We look forward to watching Marlon lead us to more victories this season."

The Brazilian attacker tallied five goals and three assists in four undefeated matches for 901 FC during the month. Marlon contributed to eight of the club's 10 goals in the month. He recorded two goals and an assist in a 4-1 victory over Tampa on May 4 then notched a goal and assist in each of the club's next two outings before a game-winning goal against Pittsburgh to close the month.

Marlon leads the club with six goals, five assists, 13 shots on target and 112 duels won this season as a breakout star in the central forward position. He's currently tied for second in the league with 11 goal contributions.

"I am delighted that Marlon has won this award in recognition of his incredible level of performance throughout May," Head Coach Stephen Glass said. "Since the decision was made to move him to a new position he has truly excelled, and we are all pleased that he has been named Player of the Month. Marlon's individual award is a good indicator of the performance of the team overall and we now look to continue the good work and embrace the challenges ahead in the Western Conference. I am looking forward to Marlon and the team getting a great reception when we host the Conference leaders on Saturday evening at AutoZone Park."

Marlon earned 31 percent of a weighted poll that included the USL Championship Technical Committee, a national panel of independent media representing every USL market and an online fan vote held at USLChampionship.com.

Memphis 901 FC hosts New Mexico United at AutoZone Park this Saturday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can get tickets on the official Memphis 901 FC ticket website.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.