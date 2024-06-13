Soul Concede Added Time Goal at Home to Cal Storm, Draw 2-2

June 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland was moments away from keeping their home record unblemished in franchise history, but a goal from visiting Cal Storm in added time of the second half ensured a 2-2 draw at Merritt College on Thursday evening.

The match started on level ground, with both teams earning their share of scoring chances. Heading into the final moments of the first half, it looked as though the two sides would walk into their locker rooms scoreless.

But Sam Tran had other ideas. In the 44th minute Tran dribbled into the right side of the penalty area past a Storm defender and sent a strike towards the left side of the goal which found its way past the diving keeper and into the net to give Soul a late first half lead.

Soul started the second frame the same way they ended the first. Just minutes after the whistle Arianna Veland doubled the Oakland lead when a 47th minute corner kick led to a scrum in the box. Veland found just enough room to put a shot on the screened keeper and into the twine to give her side a 2-0 advantage.

Cal Storm got one back in the 72nd minute when a bad clearing attempt after a corner kick kept the ball in the penalty box, eventually finding Cam Lancaster who buried the point blank shot to make it 2-1.

Oakland were hoping to weather the Storm heading into added time still holding onto the lead, but their hopes were dashed with just moments until the final whistle when Giana Riley dribbled up the left side and delivered a perfect pass to Erica Grilione who took a touch to shake a Soul defender and put a low corner shot past the keeper to tie it up at 2-2. The final whistle came just seconds after play resumed at midfield.

Soul will now head on the road to face Pleasanton Rage on June 20th.

Oakland Soul SC vs California Storm

USL W League | June 13, 2024

Venue: Merritt College, Oakland, California

Kickoff: 6:00 PM PT

Weather: 60°F, Mostly Cloudy

SCORELINE:

OAK: 2

CAL: 2

SCORING SUMMARY:

OAK: Sam Tran 44'

OAK: Arianna Veland 47'

CAL: Cam Lancaster 72'

CAL: Erica Grilione 90'+

OAKLAND SOUL LINEUP: Bella Mendoza, Lauren Frohan, Sydney Shepherd, Arianna Veland, Kyah Coady (Clare Robke), Henar Urteaga, Sarah Mirr (Kaytlin Brinkman), Miranda Nild (Alessandrea Carpio), Tatiana Cunningham (Vickie Jones), Sam Tran, Shae Murison (Cecilia Gee)

Unused subs: Madison Samilo, Cassia Souza

