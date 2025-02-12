Loudoun United Football Club Announce Re-Signing of Defender Cole Turner

February 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United Football Club announce the re-signing of defender Cole Turner to a one-year contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026, pending league and federation approval.

Turner (Legacy Number 115), who initially signed with the club back in 2023, made his first start for the Red-And-White against Memphis 901 FC in March of that season. Turner would appear in just 19 matches after suffering multiple knee injuries during his time with the club that kept him out of the second half of the 2023 season and the majority of the 2024 season.

"We are happy that Cole is rejoining us. When healthy, he proved to be a top center back in the league. He has a tremendous range of passing and possesses a competitive streak that can help drive the group in critical moments. We have seen him work tirelessly these last two years to overcome injuries and he has remained a big part of the team while doing so. I am extremely proud of him and happy that he is back with us!" - Head Coach, Ryan Martin

"I'm so excited to be back at Loudoun. I'm ready to be back on the field after being injured for the majority of last season. We have a great group of guys, and I can't wait to win!" - Cole Turner

Turner came through Major League Soccer side Philadelphia Union's Academy program, where he signed in 2015. In 2019, Turner was a USL Academy signing with the USL Championship's Philadelphia Union II, making a total of 29 appearances during his time with the club.

In January 2020, the six-foot-two-inch defender signed an MLS Homegrown Player contract with Philadelphia Union. Turner made his MLS debut against Montreal Impact on Sept. 20 as he provided depth for the club to help Union win the Supporters' Shield in 2020. Turner made four appearances for Union II in 2020, helping the club earn a shutout in the season opener against Loudoun United FC on March 7.

Player: Cole Turner

Position: Midfielder

Birthdate: 7/7/2001

Age: 23

Birthplace: Churchville, Maryland

Height: 6'2"

Status: Domestic

