Las Vegas Lights FC Draws 0-0 against MLS' Sporting Kansas City in Second Preseason Friendly
February 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC News Release
COACHELLA, CA - Las Vegas Lights FC drew 0-0 against Major League Soccer side Sporting Kansas City today in the team's second of three preseason friendlies in Coachella, California.
The match kicked off at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12 at Empire Polo Club as both teams continue preparations for their respective seasons. The Lights previously lost 3-0 to another MLS side, Real Salt Lake, on Saturday, February 8.
The biggest moment of the match came with 10 minutes remaining in the first half, when Sporting KC were awarded a penalty. Lights goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena made a huge save on the resulting penalty kick to deny Dejan Joveljic and preserve the shutout.
Lights Starting XI:
Arozarena (GK), Singer, Gartig, Nigro, Trialist A, Brewer, Trialist B, Leal, Pinzon, Noel, Covil
Goals:
N/A
Remaining Preseason Friendlies:
Saturday, January 15 vs. Chicago Fire FC (Coachella)
Saturday, February 1 vs. The Town FC (free friendly at Cashman Field)
Home Opener:
The Lights open the 2025 USL Championship regular season on Saturday, March 8 at home at Cashman Field. The home opener vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Single match tickets are on sale now. Fans can visit lasvegaslightsfc.com/tickets to browse ticket options and buy now.
