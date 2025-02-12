Las Vegas Lights FC Draws 0-0 against MLS' Sporting Kansas City in Second Preseason Friendly

COACHELLA, CA - Las Vegas Lights FC drew 0-0 against Major League Soccer side Sporting Kansas City today in the team's second of three preseason friendlies in Coachella, California.

The match kicked off at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12 at Empire Polo Club as both teams continue preparations for their respective seasons. The Lights previously lost 3-0 to another MLS side, Real Salt Lake, on Saturday, February 8.

The biggest moment of the match came with 10 minutes remaining in the first half, when Sporting KC were awarded a penalty. Lights goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena made a huge save on the resulting penalty kick to deny Dejan Joveljic and preserve the shutout.

Lights Starting XI:

Arozarena (GK), Singer, Gartig, Nigro, Trialist A, Brewer, Trialist B, Leal, Pinzon, Noel, Covil

Goals:

N/A

Remaining Preseason Friendlies:

Saturday, January 15 vs. Chicago Fire FC (Coachella)

Saturday, February 1 vs. The Town FC (free friendly at Cashman Field)

Home Opener:

The Lights open the 2025 USL Championship regular season on Saturday, March 8 at home at Cashman Field. The home opener vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Single match tickets are on sale now. Fans can visit lasvegaslightsfc.com/tickets to browse ticket options and buy now.

