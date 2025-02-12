Elvis Scores in Indy Eleven Home Debut
February 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven News Release
Westfield, Ind. - Indy Eleven opened its home preseason schedule with a 2-1 setback to USLC Eastern Conference rival Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Wednesday afternoon indoors at the Grand Park Events Center.
Forward Elvis Amoh had a memorable home debut, converting a penalty kick in the 32nd minute to give the Boys in Blue a 1-0 lead. Forward Edward Kizza, who scored in his Indy Eleven debut on Jan. 31, was taken down in the area to earn the PK.
Goalie Antony Siaha went the distance, making some impressive stops.
The Boys in Blue resume preseason play on Saturday at MLS NEXT Pro opponent Chicago Fire II. Their next preseason home game is on Fri. Feb. 21 vs. Forward Madison FC at 11 am in a match open to Season Ticket Holders, mini-plan buyers, and Kids Club members.
Indy Eleven 2025 Preseason Schedule
Fri. Jan. 31 at Columbus Crew II | D, 1-1
Wed. Feb. 12 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC | L, 2-1
Sat. Feb. 15 at Chicago Fire II (closed to public)
Fri. Feb. 21 Forward Madison FC, 11 am
Sun. Mar. 2 FC Cincinnati II (closed to public)
The Indy Eleven home opener is 45 days away! Get the exclusive Home Opener Ticket Pack starting at just $29, which includes tickets to the home opener March 29 vs. Colorado Springs (with on-field access), the U.S. Open Cup match on April 15 or 16, and a flex ticket for a match of your choice.
2025 USL Championship Preseason
Indy Eleven 1:2 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Wednesday, February 12, 2025 - 1:00 p.m.
Grand Park Events Center | Westfield, Ind.
Scoring Summary
IND -Elvis Amoh (penalty) 28'
PIT -Brigham Larsen (Charles Ahl) 78'
PIT -Brigham Larsen (Trialist) 84'
Indy Eleven line-up: Antony Siaha, Josh O'Brien, Aedan Stanley, Bruno Rendon, Hayden White, James Musa, Cam Lindley, Logan Neidlinger, Elliot Collier, Edward Kizza, Elvis Amoh.
Indy Eleven Subs used: Finn McRobb, James Murphy, Jack Blake, Romario Williams, Aodhan Quinn, Oliver Brynéus, Ben Ofeimu, Maverick McCoy, Maalique Foster.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 12, 2025
- Las Vegas Lights FC Draws 0-0 against MLS' Sporting Kansas City in Second Preseason Friendly - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Elvis Scores in Indy Eleven Home Debut - Indy Eleven
- Larsen Goals Rally Hounds to Comeback Win at Indy - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Republic FC Bolsters Backline with Addition of Freddy Kleemann - Sacramento Republic FC
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces the Signing of Former Mexico National Team Player Jürgen Damm - Oakland Roots
- From New Haven to Hartford: TJ Presthus Joins the Green and Blue - Hartford Athletic
- Loudoun United Football Club Announce Re-Signing of Defender Cole Turner - Loudoun United FC
- New Mexico United Announces the Signing of Star Midfielder, Gedion Zelalem - New Mexico United
- LouCity Returns Young Talent Stamps on USL Academy Contract - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indy Eleven Stories
- Elvis Scores in Indy Eleven Home Debut
- Indy Eleven Signs Scottish Defender Finn McRobb
- Indy Eleven Brings Back Goalkeeper Hunter Sulte on Loan from Portland Timbers
- Indy Eleven Reveals 2025 Under Armour Kits
- Indy Eleven Signs Ryan Hunsucker & Maverick McCoy to USL Academy Contracts