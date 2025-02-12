Elvis Scores in Indy Eleven Home Debut

February 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Westfield, Ind. - Indy Eleven opened its home preseason schedule with a 2-1 setback to USLC Eastern Conference rival Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Wednesday afternoon indoors at the Grand Park Events Center.

Forward Elvis Amoh had a memorable home debut, converting a penalty kick in the 32nd minute to give the Boys in Blue a 1-0 lead. Forward Edward Kizza, who scored in his Indy Eleven debut on Jan. 31, was taken down in the area to earn the PK.

Goalie Antony Siaha went the distance, making some impressive stops.

The Boys in Blue resume preseason play on Saturday at MLS NEXT Pro opponent Chicago Fire II. Their next preseason home game is on Fri. Feb. 21 vs. Forward Madison FC at 11 am in a match open to Season Ticket Holders, mini-plan buyers, and Kids Club members.

Indy Eleven 2025 Preseason Schedule

Fri. Jan. 31 at Columbus Crew II | D, 1-1

Wed. Feb. 12 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC | L, 2-1

Sat. Feb. 15 at Chicago Fire II (closed to public)

Fri. Feb. 21 Forward Madison FC, 11 am

Sun. Mar. 2 FC Cincinnati II (closed to public)

The Indy Eleven home opener is 45 days away! Get the exclusive Home Opener Ticket Pack starting at just $29, which includes tickets to the home opener March 29 vs. Colorado Springs (with on-field access), the U.S. Open Cup match on April 15 or 16, and a flex ticket for a match of your choice.

2025 USL Championship Preseason

Indy Eleven 1:2 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 - 1:00 p.m.

Grand Park Events Center | Westfield, Ind.

Scoring Summary

IND -Elvis Amoh (penalty) 28'

PIT -Brigham Larsen (Charles Ahl) 78'

PIT -Brigham Larsen (Trialist) 84'

Indy Eleven line-up: Antony Siaha, Josh O'Brien, Aedan Stanley, Bruno Rendon, Hayden White, James Musa, Cam Lindley, Logan Neidlinger, Elliot Collier, Edward Kizza, Elvis Amoh.

Indy Eleven Subs used: Finn McRobb, James Murphy, Jack Blake, Romario Williams, Aodhan Quinn, Oliver Brynéus, Ben Ofeimu, Maverick McCoy, Maalique Foster.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.