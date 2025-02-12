From New Haven to Hartford: TJ Presthus Joins the Green and Blue

February 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic have announced the signing of defender TJ Presthus ahead of the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval.

Thomas John "TJ" Presthus, born in New Albany, Ohio, has established himself as a formidable presence in collegiate soccer through his tenure with the Yale Bulldogs. Serving as team captain in 2024, he earned First Team All-Ivy League honors and was recognized on the United Soccer Coaches All-Region Second Team. Presthus started all 16 games that season, contributing four goals and successfully converting both of his penalty kick attempts. His defensive prowess was highlighted when he was named Ivy League Defensive Player of the Week on September 30, 2024.

"TJ is a talented and versatile young player whose strong work ethic aligns well with our team's identity," said Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke. "He's sharp on both sides of the ball and brings a combination of leadership, athleticism, and composure that will be invaluable throughout the long season. I'm eager to see his development and the many ways he can contribute to our squad."

Before his collegiate success, Presthus honed his skills with the Columbus Crew SC Academy. Notably, he captained the U15 team to a first-place finish in the Mid-America U.S. Soccer Development Academy division in 2017. He was the only Crew player to play every minute of every game during the U17 Generation Adidas Cup, leading the team to the semifinals in 2019. His performance the following year, primarily playing up with the U19 squad, earned him the Crew SC Academy Player of the Year award in 2020.

Soccer excellence runs in Presthus' family. His mother, Melissa, captained the 1995 SMU women's soccer team to the NCAA Tournament semifinals, while his father, Tom, also an SMU soccer captain, enjoyed a professional career with D.C. United and the Columbus Crew, securing two MLS Cup championships and earning MLS All-Star honors.

Throughout his time at Yale, Presthus has been a consistent and reliable figure, being the only player to start all 70 games over his four-year career. His contributions were instrumental in the Bulldogs' victory in the inaugural Ivy League Tournament and their advancement in the NCAA Tournament, both in 2023. Off the field, as an economics major with a 3.58 GPA, he was named a United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American in 2024, underscoring his commitment to both academic and athletic excellence.

