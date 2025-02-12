New Mexico United Announces the Signing of Star Midfielder, Gedion Zelalem

February 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is thrilled to announce the signing of star midfielder Gedion Zelalem, ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season. Zelalem spent six seasons in the Arsenal FC system, making his way through the youth ranks and eventually making appearances for the senior team in the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup.

"We are very excited to welcome a player of Gedion's caliber and pedigree to New Mexico," said United Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "Gedion has played for some of the world's biggest clubs, refining his skillset and becoming a terrific player. We can't wait to see what he does in Black & Yellow."

Following his time in North London - and on-loan with legendary Scottish Premier League club Rangers FC - Zelalem joined Sporting Kansas City, and then New York City FC of Major League Soccer. During the last two seasons, Zelalem returned to Europe, playing a key role for FC Den Bosch in the Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divise.

In addition to terrific success at the club level, Zelalem - a dual-citizen of the United States and Germany - has represented those nations more than 25 times. He made his international debut in the Germany youth system at just 15 years old, before making the switch to the US system at the age of 18.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.