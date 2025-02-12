Republic FC Bolsters Backline with Addition of Freddy Kleemann

February 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Republic FC announced today that the club has signed defender Freddy Kleemann. He will be added to the roster for the 2025 season pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"Freddy is a proven commodity in our league and has logged impressive minutes the past two seasons," said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant. "He brings a physical presence to our backline and fits with our style to win the ball back as quickly as possible."

Kleeman has spent the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Rowdies, originally joining the Eastern Conference club in 2023 to play for current Republic FC Head Coach Neill Collins. With Tampa Bay, he featured for 4,208 minutes in 58 appearances, and was an anchor for the team's backline, posting 181 clearances, 38 blocks, 48 interceptions, and 39 tackles won. In that time frame, he was dominant in the air, ranking seventh among league defenders with 155 aerial duels won. During his tenure, Kleemann featured in all but four of the Rowdies' 21 shutouts.

The 6'4" California native was selected 11th overall in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft by Austin FC and signed his first professional contract with the club for its inaugural season before making three appearances. He also spent time in USL Championship on loan for Birmingham Legion in 2021 and 2022, where he made four appearances and recorded 15 clearances.

Kleemann had a standout collegiate career at the University of Washington. In his senior year, he appeared in every match en route to winning the 2019 Pac-12 Championship, while also earning conference academic honors. In 2018, Kleeman and the Huskies represented the United States in the FISU (International University Sports Federation) America Games in Brazil and brought home the gold medal.

Republic FC fans will have the opportunity to meet Kleemann and the entire 2025 team at Fan Fest on February 22. The day will begin with the inaugural Strive for 45 3K Fun Run & Walk at 11:30 a.m., followed by a preseason friendly against Ventura County FC at 2:00 p.m. Following the match, attendees can meet the team with autograph and photo opportunities throughout the stadium. Visit SacRepublicFC.com/FanFest for additional details about match tickets, Fun Run & Walk Registration, and Meet the Team.

Republic FC's 2025 regular season officially kicks off on Saturday, March 8 when the club hosts Western Conference foe New Mexico United at Heart Health Park. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at http://sacrepublicfc.com/Tickets.

