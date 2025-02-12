Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces the Signing of Former Mexico National Team Player Jürgen Damm
February 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC announces the signing of 32-year-old Mexican international winger Jürgen Damm, a 12-time capped national team player. Damm is a four-time Liga MX champion and was named to the 2015 Liga MX Best XI.
"We are very excited to bring in a player of Jürgen's caliber and ability," said Oakland Roots Head Coach Gavin Glinton. "His pedigree and experience speak for themselves. He has won at the highest level in our region and represented one of the most recognized national teams in the world."
Damm has more than 300 professional appearances in his career having additionally won three Campeón de Campeones and one Campeones Cup. His most successful spell came between 2015-2020 with Tigres. In addition to Tigres, Damm has appeared for Tecos, Pachuca, Atlanta United, Club America and most recently with Atlético San Luis.
