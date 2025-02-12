LouCity Returns Young Talent Stamps on USL Academy Contract

February 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release









Louisville City FC defender Hayden Stamps

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Louisville City FC defender Hayden Stamps(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

Louisville City FC has re-signed Hayden Stamps to a USL Academy contract for the 2025 season, permitting the 17-year-old defender to train and compete with LouCity's first team while retaining his amateur status.

A former All-State performer at Kentucky Country Day, Stamps took up soccer full time last year while continuing his education online. He made his LouCity debut in a March win over Birmingham Legion FC and also appeared in City's friendly victory over Cancún FC in September.

"We are glad to re-sign Hayden to an academy contract," said coach Danny Cruz. "We take pride in the development of our young players that come through the academy, and I have enjoyed working with Hayden. I am looking forward to watching him continue his growth both on and off the field."

Before earning his first USL Academy contract, Stamps led KCD with 20 goals and registered six assists in the fall of 2023. Upon joining the LouCity first team, he often took advantage of a new USL Championship rule in 2024 allowing home clubs two extra spots on their bench for players under age 17. Stamps dressed 17 times for league games.

This past offseason, Stamps competed in December at the prestigious Elite Clubs National League's National Selection Game in South Carolina. The defender secured his place among 37 other youth talents after being named the ECNL U16 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year for the 2023-2024 campaign with his LouCity Academy team.

Stamps was also one of two LouCity Academy players to earn the ECNL's Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year honors in August along with Grayson Travis.

"To fall short in the playoffs last year after an incredible regular season left us all with a fire to come back even better," Stamps said. "I can't wait to be part of another team here. Year in and year out the culture and standards that we as an organization set really show why we are who we are. I am extremely excited to return."

Stamps joins a returning core of the roster from last year's Players' Shield-winning team that also earned the USL Championship's No. 1 overall playoff seed. LouCity carries high expectations into 2025 as a result with season, group and premium tickets available now at LouCity.com or by calling (502) LOU-CITY.

Current 2025 Louisville City FC Roster

Forwards: Issac Cano, Evan Davila, Sam Gleadle, Phillip Goodrum, Brian Ownby, Adrien Perez, Ray Serrano, Jansen Wilson

Midfielders: Taylor Davila, Zach Duncan, Kevon Lambert, Niall McCabe, Carlos Moguel Jr.

Defenders: Kyle Adams, Amadou Dia, Josh Jones, Arturo Ordóñez, Aiden McFadden, Jake Morris, Manny Perez, Hayden Stamps, Sean Totsch

Goalkeepers: Danny Faundez, Damian Las, Ryan Troutman

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 12, 2025

LouCity Returns Young Talent Stamps on USL Academy Contract - Louisville City FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.