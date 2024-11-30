Loshing's OT Tally Downs Olympiques

November 30, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats won their first overtime game of the season, downing the Gatineau Olympiques 4-3 before 5,200 fans on 'Cats Fight Cancer' night at the Avenir Centre.

Veteran Yoan Loshing cashed in a Julius Sumpf pass at 3:44 of the extra period to land the Wildcats their 19th win of the season. Gatineau forced extra time with a pair of late third period goals.

Vincent Collard earned Third Star honors with his 8th goal of the season and an assist. Juraj Pekarcik scored his 8th goal, while rugged winger Pier-Etienne Cloutier scored his first of the season. Julius Sumpf and Etienne Morin were key contributors with two assists each and Jacob Steinman logged the win with 20 saves.

Moncton's first place record improves to 19-4-2 heading into Sunday's big division matchup with the Cape Breton Eagles at 3pm. The Eagles downed the Titan 4-2 in Bathurst Saturday night.

Tonight's Three Stars:

#28 YOAN LOSHING

Julien Paille-Gatineau

#15 VINCENT COLLARD

Follow your exciting Moncton Wildcats each and every game on the Cats Radio network, Inspire FM and on CHL TV.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.