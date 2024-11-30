Quick Turnaround for this Afternoon's Eagles/Titan Rematch

November 30, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles won't have to wait long to look for payback against the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. Less than 24 hours after the Titan scored a Friday night victory, the Eagles will off with their New Brunswick rivals again this afternoon.

After an evenly played first period, the Titan broke the deadlock with a strong second period, outshooting the Eagles 21-8 and taking a 2-0 lead en route to a 3-1 lead. Emile Perron assisted on goals from three different goal scorers- Colby Huggan, Blake Pilgrim-Edwards, and Noah Laberge. Lucas Romeo provided the breakthrough for the Eagles with a late power play marker.

The Eagles will hope to get an offensive boost from New Jersey prospect Cam Squires, who will return to the lineup after serving a one game suspension- Squires has notched 16 points in 19 games this season. Bathurst will also have a 19-year-old forward returning, as Alexandre Lallier (10 points in 22 games) returns from his own suspension tonight.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: KC Irving Regional Centre, Bathurst, NB

Puck drop: 4 PM AST

Web coverage: https://shorturl.at/MM9E9

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31184/

CAPE BRETON ACADIE-BATHURST

7th Eastern Conference 10-12-2-1 (Away: 6-5-1-0) RECORD T4th Eastern Conference 16-9-0-0 (Home: 8-5-0-0)

0-2-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 2-0-0-0

72GF/83GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 68GF/64GA

1-4-0-0 SEASON SERIES 4-1-0-0

Jacob Newcombe (21 points in 25 games) LEADING SCORER Colby Huggan (21 points in 24 games)

15th, 17.1% (Away: 14th, 19.4%) POWER PLAY 18th, 13.8% (Home: 17th, 12.2%)

11th, 78% (Away: 3rd, 83.3%) PENALTY KILL 1st, 88.7% (Home: 6th, 82.9%)

Noah Larochelle INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) N/A

