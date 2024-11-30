Eagles Finish Road Weekend with Visit to Wildcats

November 30, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles are looking to post a winning record on their Maritime road trip as they visit the Moncton Wildcats this afternoon.

It's the first visit to Moncton this season for the Eagles, and it wraps up a three game swing that saw the Eagles split a two game set in Bathurst. Cam Squires was the hero in Saturday's victory, notching a shorthanded & empty net goal along with an assist for a three point night. Brandon Lavoie shone in goal, stopping 32 of 34 shots.

Today's opposition is a star studded Moncton team who was pushed Saturday night by last place Gatineau, with the Wildcats winning 4-3 in overtime. Moncton sits atop the Eastern Conference in part due to a plethora of NHL drafted talent- forwards Juraj Pekarcik (St. Louis), Gabe Smith (Utah), along with defensemen Dylan MacKinnon (Nashville) & Etienne Morin (Calgary) and projected 2025 NHL first rounder Caleb Desnoyers.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of this afternoon's game!

Venue: Avenir Centre, Moncton, NB

Puck drop: 3 PM AST

Web coverage: https://shorturl.at/fFq5a

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31310/

CAPE BRETON MONCTON

7th Eastern Conference 11-12-2-1 (Away: 7-5-1-0) RECORD 1st Eastern Conference 19-4-2-0 (Home: 7-2-1-0)

1-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 2-0-0-0

76GF/85GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 118GF/68GA

1-0-0-0 SEASON SERIES 2-0-0-0

Saturday, Cape Breton 4 @ Acadie-Bathurst 2 LAST GAME RESULT Saturday, Gatineau 3 @ Moncton 4 (OT)

Jacob Newcombe (23 points in 26 games) LEADING SCORER Julius Sumpf (33 points in 25 games)

15th, 17.9% (Away: T10th, 21.6%) POWER PLAY 7th, 25.3% (Home: 4th, 29.4%)

T9th, 79% (Away: 3rd, 84.8%) PENALTY KILL 2nd, 85.1% (Home: 1st, 88.1%)

Ales Zielinski, Noah Larochelle INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Caleb Desnoyers

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.