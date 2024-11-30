Eagles Finish Road Weekend with Visit to Wildcats
November 30, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Cape Breton Eagles News Release
The Cape Breton Eagles are looking to post a winning record on their Maritime road trip as they visit the Moncton Wildcats this afternoon.
It's the first visit to Moncton this season for the Eagles, and it wraps up a three game swing that saw the Eagles split a two game set in Bathurst. Cam Squires was the hero in Saturday's victory, notching a shorthanded & empty net goal along with an assist for a three point night. Brandon Lavoie shone in goal, stopping 32 of 34 shots.
Today's opposition is a star studded Moncton team who was pushed Saturday night by last place Gatineau, with the Wildcats winning 4-3 in overtime. Moncton sits atop the Eastern Conference in part due to a plethora of NHL drafted talent- forwards Juraj Pekarcik (St. Louis), Gabe Smith (Utah), along with defensemen Dylan MacKinnon (Nashville) & Etienne Morin (Calgary) and projected 2025 NHL first rounder Caleb Desnoyers.
Here's what else you need to know ahead of this afternoon's game!
Venue: Avenir Centre, Moncton, NB
Puck drop: 3 PM AST
Web coverage: https://shorturl.at/fFq5a
Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com
Twitter: @cbehockey
Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31310/
CAPE BRETON MONCTON
7th Eastern Conference 11-12-2-1 (Away: 7-5-1-0) RECORD 1st Eastern Conference 19-4-2-0 (Home: 7-2-1-0)
1-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 2-0-0-0
76GF/85GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 118GF/68GA
1-0-0-0 SEASON SERIES 2-0-0-0
Saturday, Cape Breton 4 @ Acadie-Bathurst 2 LAST GAME RESULT Saturday, Gatineau 3 @ Moncton 4 (OT)
Jacob Newcombe (23 points in 26 games) LEADING SCORER Julius Sumpf (33 points in 25 games)
15th, 17.9% (Away: T10th, 21.6%) POWER PLAY 7th, 25.3% (Home: 4th, 29.4%)
T9th, 79% (Away: 3rd, 84.8%) PENALTY KILL 2nd, 85.1% (Home: 1st, 88.1%)
Ales Zielinski, Noah Larochelle INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Caleb Desnoyers
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2024
- Eagles Finish Road Weekend with Visit to Wildcats - Cape Breton Eagles
- Eagles Double Titan on Saturday Afternoon in Bathurst - Cape Breton Eagles
- Feel Good Win for the Mooseheads - Halifax Mooseheads
- Islanders Battle Hard in 4-2 Loss to League-Leading Voltigeurs - Charlottetown Islanders
- Eagles Double Titan on Saturday Afternoon in Bathurst - Cape Breton Eagles
- Quick Turnaround for this Afternoon's Eagles/Titan Rematch - Cape Breton Eagles
- Quick Turnaround for this Afternoon's Eagles/Titan Rematch - Cape Breton Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cape Breton Eagles Stories
- Eagles Finish Road Weekend with Visit to Wildcats
- Eagles Double Titan on Saturday Afternoon in Bathurst
- Eagles Double Titan on Saturday Afternoon in Bathurst
- Quick Turnaround for this Afternoon's Eagles/Titan Rematch
- Quick Turnaround for this Afternoon's Eagles/Titan Rematch