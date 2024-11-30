Feel Good Win for the Mooseheads

November 30, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax, Nova Scotia - Spirits were high in Moose Country on Saturday night following a 3-2 comeback victory for Halifax over the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs. First Star Lou Levesque brought a crowd of more than 9,100 fans to their feet with the game-winning goal 6:20 into the third period as the Herd rallied from a 2-1 deficit to pick up their first win since November 17th.

Levesque capped off a dominant shift by wiring in a shot from the left circle and let out a scream as if a weight had been lifted off his shoulders during a season in which offense has been hard to come by at times for the Mooseheads. Second star Liam Kilfoil had an assist on the goal not long after he tied the game by sniping on a penalty shot at the 1:33 mark of the final stanza. Carlos Handel also assisted on Levesque's winner. Jan Sprynar had the other Mooseheads tally when he blasted a shot off the mark of Sea Dogs goalie Justin Robinson in the first period and followed his own rebound to tuck it over the line.

November wasn't exactly kind to the Herd but they finished the month off in style by playing the same up-tempo and hard-working style that had helped them generate some success earlier in the season. Clearly, the eight days between games to rest up and work on several aspects of their game in practice paid dividends. The win boosted the Moose record to 10-12-3-0 for the season and 23 points which is three back of the sixth place Sea Dogs in the Eastern Conference standings. Saint John dropped to 13-14-0-0.

Goalie Mathis Rousseau was his usual stellar self in the victory by turning aside 35 of the 37 shots he faced. The Sea Dogs' goals came off the sticks of Jacob Beaulieu and William Yared.

Defenceman Mathieu Taillefer made his QMJHL debut for Halifax after leaving the BCHL's Brooks Bandits earlier in the week to join the Mooseheads. He was paired up with rookie blueliner Eddy Doyle and finished as a -1 in the contest. Head Coach Andrew Lord's team got forwards Braeden MacPhee and Justin Breton from some extended time on the injured list which was helpful in adding some depth to the roster.

The Mooseheads will look to continue their winning ways on Scotiabank Centre ice on Sunday afternoon at 3pm when they host the Gatineau Olympiques. The game will also serve as the annual Toy Drive Day for the team and its fans who are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to drop off upon entering the building in support of local charities this Christmas. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.

