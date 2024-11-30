Islanders Battle Hard in 4-2 Loss to League-Leading Voltigeurs

November 30, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders came up short against the league-leading Drummondville Voltigeurs, falling 4-2 in a gritty, hard-fought contest on Saturday evening.

Despite the loss, the Islanders showed incredible resilience, battling back from an early 2-goal deficit to make it a 1-goal game.

Coming off a dominant 5-2 victory over Shawinigan the night before, the Islanders faced a formidable challenge against the top-ranked Voltigeurs, who have won 20 of their first 27 games this season. Playing their 2nd game in as many nights on their Quebec road trip, Charlottetown put forth a gutsy effort that demonstrated their competitive edge against the league's best.

The Voltigeurs struck first, as David Bosson opened the scoring just 6 minutes into the game with a cross-ice finish that left Islanders goalie Nicolas Ruccia with no chance.

Just 5 minutes later, Drummondville doubled their lead courtesy of a goal from Sam Oliver, who tied for the league lead in goals with the tally.

Despite trailing 2-0 after the 1st period, the Islanders showed glimpses of the determination that would define the rest of the night.

The Islanders roared back in the 2nd, fueled by their red-hot special teams. Just 32 seconds into the frame, Ross Campbell capitalized on the powerplay, finishing a setup from Matt Butler and Egor Goriunov to cut the deficit in half.

Moments later, Campbell showcased his playmaking ability yet again, weaving through three defenders before feeding Alexis Michaud for the tying goal. It was a statement period from the Islanders, who played with energy and grit to even the score at 2-2 heading into the 3rd.

The Voltigeurs regained the lead early in the final period on a power-play scramble in front of the net, finished by Yoan Tasse.

The Islanders refused to quit, generating chance after chance, including multiple power-play opportunities and a lengthy 5-on-3 midway through the final period. However, Drummondville's goaltender Louis-Felix Charrois stood tall, making several key saves to deny the Islanders an equalizer.

With time winding down, Charlottetown pulled Ruccia for an extra attacker, but Sam Oliver sealed the game with an empty-net goal-his 2nd of the night and league-leading 22nd of the season.

The Islanders, now 1-1 on their Quebec road trip, will complete the back-to-back-to-back stretch Sunday evening against the Victoriaville Tigres. Fatigue will undoubtedly be a factor, but Charlottetown can draw confidence from their strong performances against tough competition this weekend.

Puck drop is at 5 p.m. as the Isles look to finish their road trip on a high note.

While tonight's result may not have gone their way, the Islanders' effort and determination were undeniable. This young team continues to show they can compete with the best, and their resilience will be key as they push forward through the second half of the season.

