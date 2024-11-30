Eagles Double Titan on Saturday Afternoon in Bathurst

November 30, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Cam Squires' second goal of the game, into an empty net, sealed a 4-2 victory for the Cape Breton Eagles over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. Squires also added an assist for a three point night in his return from a one game suspension.

- Romain Litalien & Angelo Fullerton also scored for the Eagles, while Jacob Newcombe added two assists.

- Brandon Lavoie picked up the win in goal, stopping 32 of 34 shots. Josh Fleming took the loss, stopping 35 of 39 shots in addition to the empty netter.

- Eagles forward Noah Larochelle returned to action after suffering a lower body injury on November 15th in Victoriaville.

The Eagles got the strong start they were looking for, outshooting the Titan 18-12 in the opening period and establishing a 2-0 lead thanks to special teams play. Litalien's goal came in the first five minutes- playing in front of the net on the power play, he took a hit from Harry Clements, and while still down on the ice, a point shot deflected off of him for the opening goal.

It was the penalty kill that starred next for the Eagles. At the tail end of a Rory Pilling minor penalty, Newcombe found Squires driving the net on an odd man rush, and Squires converted to double the Eagles lead.

There was just one goal in the second stanza and it went the way of the home side. Coming in on a three on one, a pass from Titan forward Dawson Sharkey deflected back to Sharkey, and he was able to beat Lavoie from a sharp angle.

Fullerton's goal proved to a key insurance marker, coming just 90 seconds into the third period. He found himself in front of the goal, facing the away from the net, and spun around to put the puck low along the ice past Fleming to make it a 3-1 game.

A two minute four on four opened up the ice the final seven minutes of the game, and in the late stages Tyson Goguen cut the lead to one by putting the puck just inside the post by Lavoie. The Titan pressed for a tying goal, lifting Fleming for an extra attacker in the final two minutes, but a Squires shot from the other side of centre slowly made its way to the Bathurst end and into the empty cage to make it a 4-2 final score.

The Eagles are next in action tomorrow afternoon for their final game of the road trip, against the Maritime Division leading Moncton Wildcats! Puck drop is at 3 PM. The game is available for purchase on https://shorturl.at/JTIBw and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Tyson Goguen (Acadie-Bathurst) 1 goal, 1 assist

2. Cam Squires (Cape Breton) 2 goals

3. Maddex Marmulak (Acadie-Bathurst) 1 assist, 2 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Callum Aucoin (injury), Ales Zielinski (injury), Logan Quinn, Carson Griffin

Scratches For Acadie-Bathurst: Léo Gauthier, Jaydezn Lazare, Tyler Wood, Mavrick Brunet

Final Shots On Goal: 39-34 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/2

Acadie-Bathurst Power Play: 0/4

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.