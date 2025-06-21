Los Angeles Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 21, 2025

June 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video







LYNX FOURTH QUARTER DOMINANCE

From down 1 to winning by 16... 82-66 victory over the Sparks.

Kayla McBride was phenomenal with 29 points and 5 threes!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.