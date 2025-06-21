Los Angeles Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 21, 2025
June 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
LYNX FOURTH QUARTER DOMINANCE
From down 1 to winning by 16... 82-66 victory over the Sparks.
Kayla McBride was phenomenal with 29 points and 5 threes!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Los Angeles Sparks Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 21, 2025
- Aces Set to Host Indiana at T-Mobile Arena on June 22 - Las Vegas Aces
- Jonquel Jones Medical Update - New York Liberty
- Sky Lose to Mercury at Home 86-107 - Chicago Sky
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics - June 22 - Dallas Wings
- Fever, Aces Set to Meet Sunday in Las Vegas - Indiana Fever
- Seattle Tops Las Vegas, 90-83 - Seattle Storm
- Despite a Double-Double from Wilson, Las Vegas Aces Fall to Seattle, 90-83 - Las Vegas Aces
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.