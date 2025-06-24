Los Angeles Sparks vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 24, 2025
June 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
Strong home performance from the Sky as they beat the Sparks 97-86!
Kamilla Cardoso set a new career-high with 27 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, while Chicago's 30-point fourth quarter sealed the comeback victory :zap:
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Los Angeles Sparks Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 24, 2025
- Kamilla Cardoso Scores Career-High 27 Points in 97-86 Win over Sparks - Chicago Sky
- Sparks Postgame Notes & Quotes - Los Angeles Sparks
- Aces Prepare for First Back-To-Back of 2025 - Las Vegas Aces
- Sky Play Sparks for First of Two Matchups this Week - Chicago Sky
- Marina Mabrey Out 2-4 Weeks with Knee Injury - Connecticut Sun
- Vandersloot Has ACL Surgery, Out for Season - Chicago Sky
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Liberty - 6/25/25 - Golden State Valkyries
- Nneka Ogwumike Earns Western Conference Player of the Week - Seattle Storm
- Shakira Austin Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week - Washington Mystics
- Fever Close out Road Trip in Seattle - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.