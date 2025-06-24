Los Angeles Sparks vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 24, 2025

June 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video







Strong home performance from the Sky as they beat the Sparks 97-86!

Kamilla Cardoso set a new career-high with 27 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, while Chicago's 30-point fourth quarter sealed the comeback victory :zap:

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







