Los Angeles Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 3, 2025
Published on September 3, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
The Atlanta Dream defeat the Los Angeles Sparks, 86-75, to win their 3rd game in a row
- Rhyne Howard - 19 PTS | 5 AST | 4 REB | 3 3PM - Brionna Jones - 16 PTS | 13 REB - Jordin Canada - 10 PTS | 10 AST
