Long Island Nets Waive Nate Roberts

December 9, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have requested waivers on center Nate Roberts.

Roberts was originally acquired by Long Island via the available player pool on Dec. 3 after the Nets were granted an injury hardship exception by the NBA G League while guard Mark Armstrong (left ankle sprain) and forward Jordan Minor (concussion protocol) missed time due to injury. In two appearances with the Nets, he averaged 2.5 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per game.

Minor will be available to play in Long Island's game against Maine on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

