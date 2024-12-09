Wisconsin Herd Adds Justin Moore

December 9, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has acquired Justin Moore from the available player pool.

Moore, a 6-5, 210-pound guard spent five seasons playing college basketball at Villanova (2019-24). Across a total of 134 games (119 starts), Moore posted an average of 12.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. The Washington, D.C. native's college career was highlighted by two NCAA tournament appearances (2021, 2022) and one NCAA final-four appearance (2022). Moore earned several honors including BIG EAST All-Freshman Team, Second Team All-BIG EAST, BIG EAST All-Tournament team and All-South Region Team in the 2022 NCAA tournament.

