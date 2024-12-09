Charge Defeated by Wolves

December 9, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Cleveland Charge (4-7) were defeated on the road by the Iowa Wolves (10-2), 116-109, at the Wells Fargo Arena on Monday night.

Jules Bernard had his third consecutive game with a double-double, leading Cleveland with 26 points on 9-of-17 shooting with 13 rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes. Nae'Qwan Tomlin posted his first professional double-double by scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds with six assists and two steals in 34 minutes. Eli Hughes came off the bench to add 21 points, while Feron Hunt contributed 19 points, seven boards, four assists and three steals.

Iowa was paced by Leonard Miller's game-high 38 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter, with seven rebounds and four steals in 43 minutes. Chasson Randle scored 22 points and dished nine assists in 39 minutes. Trevor Keels provided 16 points, six rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 40 minutes for the Wolves. Iowa stayed a perfect 5-0 at home with the win.

The two teams are back here for the second game of the back-to-back tomorrow, December 10 at 7:30 p.m. The Charge will celebrate Grand Opening Weekend at Cleveland Public Hall this weekend on Friday, December 13 and Saturday, December 14!

