Delaware Delivered One-Point Loss to Go-Go

December 9, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats (6-7) were defeated by the Capital City Go-Go (9-4) by a final score of 115-114 on Monday, Dec. 9 at Chase Fieldhouse, cementing a back-to-back series split for the Eastern Division foes.

The first quarter was an evenly-matched contest, with the Coats holding a 34-30 advantage. Delaware expanded their lead a bit in the second, entering halftime up by ten thanks to a big second quarter from Justin Edwards and Darius Bazley, who scored nine and seven points in the frame, respectively.

The two teams kept pace in the third quarter as Delaware entered the final frame with a 95-85 lead, but Capital City stormed all the way back in the fourth, outscoring the Coats 30-19 and securing the victory with a Kira Lewis Jr. go-ahead contested layup with 15 seconds remaining.

"One thing that I think went wrong was the start. It was not good, they had a 7-0 run," said head coach Mike Longabardi. "We had a hard time keeping them in front. We shot the three well, but I feel like in the fourth quarter the ball went a little dry."

Justin Edwards led the Coats with 25 points, with 22 coming after the first quarter. Jeff Dowtin Jr. scored 22 points of his own, and Darius Bazley added 20 points and 15 rebounds.

After scoring 26 points against Delaware on Sunday, Jaylen Nowell tallied 28 more on Monday, and former Blue Coat Michael Foster Jr. totaled 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds off the bench for Capital City.

Up next for the Blue Coats is a matchup with Raptors 905 on Friday, Dec. 13 at Chase Fieldhouse. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

