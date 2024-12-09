Iowa Wolves Stay Perfect at Home with 116-109 Victory over Cleveland Charge

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves improved to 5-0 at home this season with a 116-109 victory over the Cleveland Charge on Monday night at Wells Fargo Arena in front of 3,164 fans.

With two games remaining in the Tip-Off Tournament portion of its schedule, Iowa (10-2) moves closer to clinching a spot as one of the eight teams to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the Winter Showcase Dec. 19-22 in Orlando, Fla. To view the current league standings and read more information on the Showcase Cup and Winter Showcase visit here.

Leonard Miller paced the Wolves with a career-high 38 points while Chasson Randle scored a season-high 22 points behind six three-pointers. Jaylen Clark (18) and Trevor Keels (16) also were in double figures in a group rounded out by Jaedon LeDee who provided a spark off the bench, tying his career-best with 13 points to go with eight rebounds.

Jules Bernard scored 26 to lead Cleveland (4-7) while Elijah Huges had 21 off the bench.

The first half was a tail of two quarters for the teams as Cleveland trailed 30-16 after one quarter. But it was all Charge in the second period as they poured in 43 points and held the Wolves to just 20 points for a 59-50 lead at the break. Bernard played a key part in the turnaround scoring 13 points in the second to lead all scorers with 15 at halftime.

Iowa bounced back with a better third quarter coming back to trim the deficit to four points at 84-80 going into the fourth. Miller and Randle led the effort as the duo each scored eight points in the quarter.

In the fourth, LeDee's layup gave Iowa the lead at 89-87, its first lead since the first quarter.

The teams then traded punches with six lead changes and two ties before Randle broke the final tie with his final three-pointer. Hughes pulled Cleveland back within one but Miller's layup and Clark's three stretched the lead to six as Iowa completed the rally.

The teams will play again Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. CT. on Black Excellence Night, a black community celebration. It is the second game of the Principal Community Celebration Series as the Wolves will wear jerseys designed by Black Excellence Iowa. Black Excellence Iowa is a non-profit based in Iowa  dedicated to the growth, empowerment and education of the black community and youth. Proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit Black Excellence Iowa.

