Herd Squash the Mad Ants

December 9, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the Indiana Mad Ants 115-108.

Henry Ellenson powered the Herd to their second win of the season with a double-double of 29 points and 13 rebounds. Milwaukee Bucks assignment player Tyler Smith followed with 22 points.

The top scorers for the Indiana Mad Ants were Cameron McGriff with 19 points and Tristen Newton with a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Wisconsin got off to a hot start dominating the first three minutes of the game and grabbing a 10-2 lead. The Mad Ants secured one basket before the Herd pushed ahead by 10 points thanks to a Liam Robbins dunk and a Tyler Smith three-pointer. The Herd answered every Indiana basket keeping a steady double-digit lead for six minutes of the quarter. The Mad Ants closed out the last two minutes with an 11-7 run to make it a seven-point game. Wisconsin held a 28-21-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Mad Ants opened the second quarter with the first two baskets, but the Herd quickly shut down the comeback with back-to-back three-pointers from Stephen Thompson Jr. and Henry Ellenson. Indiana continued their resurgence, outscoring the Herd by eight points to make it a one-point game. Stephen Thompson Jr. converted a free throw, yet Indiana answered with consecutive three-pointers to take their first lead of the game. The Mad Ants pushed ahead by five points, but Wisconsin shot lights out with three straight shots beyond the arc to take over. Indiana connected on two shots before the Herd responded to tie the game 49-49 at the break. Henry Ellenson guided the Herd with 13 points in the first half.

The Herd outscored the Mad Ants to take the lead early in the third quarter. Indiana stole the lead once before the Herd knocked down two straight baskets to go ahead. Wisconsin held the Mad Ants at bay while they increased their advantage to eight points. After not scoring for three minutes, Indiana got hot with a 9-2 spurt to make it a one-point game. Wisconsin remained one step ahead until the Mad Ants secured two unanswered baskets to take the lead. Wisconsin countered with five points from Henry Ellenson and James Akinjo. Indiana took the last baskets of the quarter to go up 81-79.

Indiana scored the first basket of the fourth quarter, nonetheless, Stephen Thompson Jr. was right there with a three to keep the Herd in striking distance. AJ Johnson and Henry Ellenson combined for five points to give Wisconsin the edge. Indiana snuck one shot in before Henry Ellenson added two more baskets. Wisconsin continued to control the game pushing ahead 99-91. Henry Ellenson scored the next three baskets for the Herd while the Mad Ants slipped within one point. James Akinjo gave the Herd distance with a sly layup. Indiana claimed two points at the line, but the Herd quickly responded with five unanswered points to go up by six with 30 seconds remaining. Terence Davis earned two points at the foul line, however, Indiana countered with a layup. The Herd held off the Mad Ants to grab a 115-108 win.

The Wisconsin Herd will return home to take on the Motor City Cruise on Wednesday, December 11 with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m. CST.

