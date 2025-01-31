Long Island Nets Acquire Tommy Bruner

January 31, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have acquired guard Tommy Bruner from the available player pool.

Long Island was granted a roster hardship exception by the NBA G League to allow for Bruner's additional roster spot while Oshae Brissett (hamstring soreness), Killian Hayes (illness) and Terry Roberts (illness) miss time.

Bruner (6'1", 180) appeared in five NBA G League regular season games for the Texas Legends this season, recording averages of 5.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 19.9 minutes per game. He also appeared in one Tip-Off Tournament game for the Santa Cruz Warriors. Prior to beginning his professional career, the Columbia, S.C., native played two collegiate seasons (2022-24) at the University of Denver following a season (2021-22) at Jacksonville University and two seasons (2019-21) at the University of South Carolina Upstate. In 34 games (all starts) in his final season for the Pioneers, Bruner averaged 24.0 points per game, which ranked second in the NCAA, along with 2.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.8 minutes per contest en route to Summit League First Team honors.

