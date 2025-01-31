Herd Blast the Blue Coats

January 31, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the Delaware Blue Coats 115-106.

Henry Ellenson piloted the Herd with a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds while James Akinjo followed with 23 points. Milwaukee Bucks assignment player Tyler Smith added a double-double with 13 points and 16 rebounds off the bench.

The top scorers for the Delaware Blue Coats were Jaylen Martin with 31 points and Judah Mintz with 20 points.

Wisconsin opened the game with back-to-back emphatic dunks by Henry Ellenson and Ibou Badji to take an early lead. The Herd fed off the momentum kickstarting a 7-2 run. Delaware battled back to within one possession, but Wisconsin remained one step ahead through most of the quarter. At the one-minute mark, the Herd earned a nine-point lead behind three straight baskets by AJ Johnson. Despite two Delaware baskets, Wisconsin held on to a 35-28 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

The Herd took control with 10 unanswered points to go ahead by double-digits at the beginning of the second quarter. Delaware answered with a three-point play but Stephen Thompson Jr. shot down the comeback with consecutive layups. The Blue Coats remained determined to come back, converting on the next six points. James Akinjo and Stephen Thompson Jr. combined for five to bury Delaware under a 15-point lead. Henry Ellenson knocked down 10 points while James Akinjo nailed a last-second three to close out the half 67-54. Henry Ellenson guided the Herd with 14 points in the first half.

Delaware outscored the Herd by seven points to make it a six-point game midway through the third quarter. Tyler Smith broke up the Blue Coats' run with a layup, but Delaware bounced right back with two sequential buckets to come within four. The teams traded baskets for three minutes until the Herd launched a crucial 16-4 run powered by three shots beyond the arc to restore their double-digit head start from the half. Wisconsin ended the quarter leading 95-80.

AJ Johnson and Tyler Smith combined to give the Herd a near 20-point lead within the first minute of the fourth quarter. Delaware picked up speed with a 15-4 stretch to come within eight halfway through the period. Back-to-back baskets from Henry Ellenson returned the Herd to their double-digit edge. The Blue Coats battled back once again with two three-pointers to make it a four-point game with three minutes remaining in the game. Henry Ellenson knocked down a deep three-pointer and Ibou Badji followed with a massive statement dunk to close out the game. Wisconsin won 115-106.

The Wisconsin Herd will return tomorrow night to take on two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas and the Salt Lake City Stars at Oshkosh Arena with tip-off set for 7:00 P.M. CST. Fans can purchase tickets at

--Wisconsin Herd--

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.