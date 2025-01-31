Game Preview: Skyforce at Vipers

January 31, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Last Meeting: W, 108-99 on 2/1/24 in Sioux Falls, SD

Live Stream: NBAGLeague.com

All-Time Record: 12-26

Streak: W1

The Sioux Falls Skyforce continues the final two games of their four-game road trip tonight against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

The Force split a two-game series with the Mexico City Capitanes on Monday and Wednesday of this week, which was highlighted by the 105-102 overtime victory. It marked the first victory during the target score portion of overtime rules in NBA G League history for the Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls (7-6) was led by Bryson Warren, who had 29 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Caleb Daniels added 20 points on 8-12 FGA and seven rebounds, as well.

MXC took a a 94-89 lead with just 2:54 remaining. Sioux Falls responded to an 8-3 run with just 13.2 seconds left. Davon Reed drained a right wing three-pointer to send the game to overtime.

Warren guided the Skyforce in overtime, netting six of the team's eight points. The Skyforce held the Capitanes to just 28.6 percent shooting in overtime to earn the team's second victory in their last three games. Malik Williams posted 14 points and a career-high 23 rebounds. Williams has had 11-plus rebounds in six of his last seven games. Alondes Williams added 17 points and nine assists to round out top performers for the Force.

RGV started the regular season 1-4, but since have won three-of-five games and defeated the Capitanes 113-109 on Saturday, as Marquis Nowell had 25 points.

Despite not having a player averaging over 20 points per game, the Vipers have eight players who score in double figures, led by Rockets two-way Jack McVeigh with 16.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Sioux Falls travels to face the Austin Spurs on Sunday at 3:00 PM CST, while RGV hosts the Cleveland Charge on Saturday and Monday.

JAY GUP'S BACK

- HEAT two-way Josh Christopher makes his return to Rio Grande Valley tonight. The fourth-year pro was the 24th overall pick by the Houston Rockets in the 2021 NBA Draft. He played in eight games on assignment with the Vipers from 2021-23.

- In his stint in Sioux Falls, Christopher tied the NBA G League record for points scored during the Tip-Off Tournament with 449. Christopher also earned First Team All-NBA G League Winter Showcase honors, becoming the first player in franchise history to earn such feat. In addition, he broke a Sioux Falls franchise record of consecutive 20-plus point games, which was held by Duncan Robinson ('18-'19) and Cole Swider ('23-'24), with 15-straight.

- He joined teammates Alondes Williams and Isaiah Stevens on being selected to the 2025 NBA G League's Next Up Game at All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, CA in February.

LEEK'S LOCKED IN

- Over his last five games, Skyforce center Malik Williams is averaging 17.0 points, 14.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals and four double doubles. His lone game without a double-double in that stretch was nine rebounds on 1/25 vs Memphis.

- Williams has 40 rebounds in his last two games and currently ranks fourth in the NBA GL in total rebounds (149), second in defensive boards (101). He's also third among centers with 23 three pointers made so far this season.

- His 23 rebounds tied a career-high on Wednesday night, but also was the second most boards grabbed in a game during the NBA G League season so far.

WARREN'S EMERGENCE

- In six games as a starter in the regular season, Bryson Warren is averaging 23.0 points on 43.8 FG% (40.7 3P%), 5.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists and a combined +75 +/-. He has two double doubles in two of the five games. Sioux Falls is also 5-1 when Warren starts, as well.

