Stockton Kings Rally to Claim Thrilling Win over the Grand Rapids Gold
January 31, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Stockton Kings News Release
The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings (12-3), defeated the Grand Rapids Gold (7-8), 111-106, Thursday night at Adventist Health Arena (formerly Stockton Arena).
Sacramento Kings assignment guard Colby Jones banked a season-high 34 points. Stockton Kings two-way forward Isaac Jones posted his fifth straight double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds. Center Skal Labissière hit 14 points and six rebounds. Guard Jon Elmore put up 11 points. Forward Terry Taylor matched his season high of 14 rebounds off the bench.
Grand Rapids guard Trey Alexander led the Gold with 31 points. Forward Spencer Jones scored 26 points and recorded nine rebounds. Guard Jahmir Young produced a double-double of 18 points and 13 assists.
Stockton got off to a sloppy start in the first half, allowing four turnovers flipping their 9-5 lead to a 15-9 deficit before the first timeout. Grand Rapids took 30-22 advantage at the end of the first. The Kings stepped it up in the second frame shooting 50 percent from the field on the heels of a strong 18-point first half from C. Jones. S. Jones and forward Andrew Funk drained two baskets to put the Gold up 45-49 at the half. The Kings caught fire in the second half and concluded the third quarter ahead, 81-72. Stockton pulled out a hard-fought final frame with a 111-106 victory.
The Stockton Kings will close the month against the Windy City Bulls (5-8) at Adventist Health Arena on Friday, January 31 at 7:00 PM PST. Fans can watch the game on Tubi.
For more information, visit StocktonKings.com.
