Greensboro Swarm Tops Capital City in Second Sold-Out Crowd of the Season

January 31, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

(GREENSBORO, N.C.) The Greensboro Swarm (8-6) secured a 105-98 victory over the Capital City Go-Go (8-4) on Friday night at the Novant Health Fieldhouse. The sold-out crowd saw eight lead changes and five ties.

Reggie Perry led the Swarm with a dominant double-double performance, tallying 23 points and 13 rebounds in 33 minutes. Keyontae Johnson added 18 points on an efficient 9-of-14 shooting, while RaeQuan Battle contributed a new career-high of 19 points, knocking down five three-pointers. Jaylen Sims chipped in with 11 points, and Terrell Brown Jr. facilitated the offense with a game-high 10 assists to go along with eight rebounds.

For the Go-Go, Jaylen Nowell paced the visitors with 21 points and four three-pointers. Ruben Nembhard Jr. also recorded 21 points, while Michael Foster Jr. posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Taylor Funk provided a scoring spark off the bench with 18 points on six three-pointers.

The Swarm built a 17-point lead at one point and maintained their composure down to the stretch to close out the win.

Greensboro will look to build on this momentum as they see the Go-Go again tomorrow on HBCU Night at the Novant Health Fieldhouse at 7:00 p.m. ET to end the series.

