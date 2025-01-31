Maine Celtics Hold Off Iowa Wolves, 103-94

January 31, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

PORTLAND, Maine - The Maine Celtics held off the Iowa Wolves, 103-94, on Friday night in the second game between the teams this week at the Portland Expo Center.

Minnesota two-way Tristen Newton was the leading scorer for Iowa (2-12) with 24 points while Martez Brown scored a career-high 19 points for the Wolves. Nojel Eastern and Trevor Keels each finished with 14 points.

Iowa, which fell behind by 15 in the first half, came back to hold multiple leads in the second half. Eastern's jumper at the 8:50 mark gave Iowa its final lead at 86-85. Maine (8-9) answered with six-straight points, but Iowa mounted another charge and evened the game at 91-all and 93-all after Newton's jumper and later a one-for-two free throw with 4:02 left.

Maine scored 10 points, held Iowa to just one point as the Wolves missed five shot attempts and committed one turnover to close the game. The Celtics finished off the series sweep over the Wolves after winning Wednesday night's first game.

Boston two-way JD Davison led Maine with 26 points while Boston assignee Baylor Scheierman scored 19 points.

Iowa's road trip continues with a Monday matinee at the Memphis Hustle with tipoff set for 12 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed on NBAGLeague.com.

