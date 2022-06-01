Loggers Fall to Express in Home Opener, Losing 5-1.

The Loggers were unable to overcome brilliant pitching and a high-powered offense from the Eau Claire Express last night at Copeland Park. Eau Claire's bats came alive starting in the third inning, scoring three runs, thanks in part to a 368 ft blast by Cole Conn. Conn, the opposing catcher, had two hits on the night and 3 RBIs. Eau Claire's Sam Kuchinski also tallied multiple hits on the evening, including two doubles.

In addition to a solid night offensively, the Express gained an exceptional start from JJ Pease. The big right-hander went 6.0 innings, allowing no earned runs on 6 strikeouts. Despite a lack of velocity, Pease was able to keep Logger's hitters off-balance all night, displaying excellent command. Trevyn Badger and Tyler Ingram provided a combined 3 scoreless innings of relief.

Several Lumberman, however, had productive nights at the plate. Zac Rice recorded back-to-back multi-hit games, going 2-4 again yesterday with a stolen base, his second of the season. Clayton Slack, La Crosse's savvy and athletic shortstop, also recorded two hits, going 2-3 on the evening.

Despite not posting a quality start, Chase Chatman flashed some serious swing-and-miss stuff. Early on, the southpaw punched out 5 batters through the first two innings, utilizing an impressive off-speed arsenal. The Express closed the book on Chatman after four innings of work, in which he allowed 4 earned runs on 6 hits. Russell Derbyshire, Brett Stuessel, and Ricky Reeth all contributed solid innings out of the bullpen.

The Loggers will look to bounce back tonight for another home game against the St. Cloud Rox. Returning is former six-year field manager for the Lumberman, Brian Lewis. The first pitch is booked for 6:35 at Copeland Park.

