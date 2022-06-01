Woodchucks Drop Series Opener to Lakeshore

The Wausau Woodchucks fell to 0-3 Wednesday after a 5-3 loss to the Lakeshore Chinooks.

The hometown team led early but was unable to hold on or generate a late comeback.

Dean Bittner (Mesa CC) got the Chucks off to a positive start with a leadoff single. He would advance to third on a wild pitch before Tre Hondras (John A. Logan) drove him in to give Wausau their first lead of the season.

After Lakeshore tied it in the fourth, the Chucks re-gained the lead on Ryan Blanchard's (Feather River) RBI groundout, plating Lenny Ashby (New Mexico).

Starting pitcher Ryan Eiermann (Kankakee CC) cruised early on in his Woodchucks debut. He tallied nine strikeouts over five-plus innings, but was unable to complete the sixth. The Chinooks scored three runs in the inning, saddling Eiermann with the eventual loss.

The Woodchucks got one run back in the home half, set up by Hondras' triple. But that would be the last hit the Woodchucks enjoyed Wednesday evening.

David Barrett (Florida State) and Ernesto Lugo-Canchola (Salt Lake CC) were unblemished in their debuts pitching for the Woodchucks to keep them in the game.

The Lakeshore bullpen, led by Hayden Birdsong (4 IP, 8 K) slammed the door and solidified the 5-3 result.

Up Next:

The Woodchucks will host the Chinooks again tomorrow night at 6:35 with gates opening at 5:35 with a Thirsty Thursday.

Join us at Athletic Park.

Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2022

