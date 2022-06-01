Rockers Aim to Bounce Back against Dock Spiders

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for the first time this season Wednesday at Capital Credit Union Park, trying to get back in the win column after dropping the home opener on Tuesday night.

First pitch Wednesday is set for 6:35 p.m. with the pregame concert performed by the Third Wheels and gates set to open at 5:35. Wednesday's game will also be the first of several Woof Wednesdays presented by Vital Essentials this season.

Green Bay comes into this matchup with the Dock Spiders at 1-1 while Fond Du Lac is one of five Northwoods League teams to be 2-0 on the season entering the third day of Northwoods League play.

In Tuesday night's contest with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, the Rockers got shutout as Green Bay only obtained three hits the whole game.

Despite the Rafters also only getting three hits, two booming home runs over the left field wall by Ben Ross and Marco Castillo led the way offensively for Wisconsin Rapids, as they led from the second inning on to split the opening season series with the Rockers.

As for Wednesday's game, the Rockers will start Braden Gluth from Eastern Arizona College for the first time this season.

In 13 appearances this past spring, Gluth made 11 starts and struck out 64 batters in 54 innings pitched, bringing his ERA to a 5.33.

The Dock Spiders will start Sean Duffy out of High Point University after pitching in exactly 60 innings and having a 3.45 ERA in 2022 for the Panthers.

Following this matchup, The Rockers and Dock Spiders will square off once again Thursday, this time at Herr-Baker Field in Fond du Lac. First pitch is set for 11:35 a.m.

Single game and group tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

