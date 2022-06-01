Kingfish Hit Around, Sweep Growlers

June 1, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release







Historic Simmons Field, WI- The Kenosha Kingfish completed a two-game sweep of the Kalamazoo Growlers after winning 8-4 Tuesday night.

Third baseman James McCoy got the scoring started, as he hit a solo blast in the first inning. This is the second game in a row where the Kingfish have hit a first-inning home run.

The Growlers clawed back to tie the game 3-3 in the fifth inning with three runs partially thanks to Sam Kirkpatrick's two-RBI single.

The Kingfish responded with three runs of their own courtesy of McCoy's two-RBI triple in the sixth frame to go back up 6-3.

Catcher Ian Collier became the first Kingfish righty to hit a homer on the season with a solo shot in the seventh frame to put Kenosha up 7-3.

The onslaught of scoring concluded with first baseman Kevin Bushnell's RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning. Benedictine College's very own racked up two RBIs for the second consecutive night after going 2-for-4 at the plate.

Tyler McLaren got the win on the mound after coming in to relieve starter Will Baker, who gave up two earned runs and four hits and racked up four strikeouts in 4.1 innings for a no decision.

McLaren gave up one earned run on three hits and struck out six batters in 3.2 innings of work.

Kalamazoo pitcher Sam Nagelvoort was credited with the loss after giving up three earned runs on four hits in two innings. The high school senior out of Holland, Michigan came in to relieve starter Mason Meeks after Meeks went five innings while striking out four and giving up one earned run for a no decision.

Kenosha (2-0) will take on the Kokomo Jackrabbits (1-1) for the first of a two-game road trip tomorrow, June 1. The first pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. CDT.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.