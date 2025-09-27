Lo'Eau LaBonta on Another KC Current Win & Tying the NWSL Career PK Goal Record
Published on September 26, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current YouTube Video
"It's great to be amongst those names."
Lo'eau LaBonta is on the cusp of history, tying the all-time pk goal record at 14!
