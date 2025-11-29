LJ Cryer Posts Wild Stat Line vs. Stars: 28 PTS, 9 REB, 10 AST, 6 3PM
Published on November 29, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Santa Cruz Warriors YouTube Video
Check out the Santa Cruz Warriors Statistics
NBA G League Stories from November 29, 2025
- Santa Cruz Starting Guards Combine for 52 Points in 126-112 Loss to Salt Lake City Stars - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Santa Cruz Warriors Stories
- Santa Cruz Starting Guards Combine for 52 Points in 126-112 Loss to Salt Lake City Stars
- Santa Cruz Starting Guards Combine for 52 Points in 126-112 Loss to Salt Lake City Stars
- Golden State Warriors Assign Jonathan Kuminga, De'Anthony Melton & Gui Santos to Santa Cruz
- Santa Cruz Warriors Edged out by South Bay, Losing 108-105 to the Lakers
- Santa Cruz Warriors Fall, 115-95, to South Bay Lakers