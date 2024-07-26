LIVE STREAM: MLS NEXT PRO: MNUFC2 vs Colorado Rapids 2: July 26, 2024
July 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 26, 2024
- Leagues Cup Match Between D.C. United and Santos Laguna Relocated to Chester, PA - D.C. United
- Inter Miami CF Set to Unveil la Primera this Friday, Documentary Offering Fans Insider Views of the Club's First Title in History - Inter Miami CF
- Columbus Crew Loan Forward Marino Hinestroza to Colombia's Atlético Nacional - Columbus Crew SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Kickoff Leagues Cup Play Versus LIGA MX Side Atlas C.F. - Houston Dynamo FC
- Revolution Kick off Leagues Cup 2024 Saturday against Liga MX Side Mazatlán F.C. - New England Revolution
- Sounders FC Begins Leagues Cup 2024 Campaign Friday Night against Minnesota United FC - Seattle Sounders FC
- (re)boot Unveils New Collection in Partnership with Major League Soccer - LA Galaxy
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Robert Taylor to Contract Extension - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.