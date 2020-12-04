Lineups for 4th Annual "Black and White Intrasquad Scrimmage" Announced

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today the lineups for the 4th Annual "Black and White Intrasquad Scrimmage".

The annual scrimmage will be played TONIGHT at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena on Friday, December 4th, with puck drop slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT. ALL FANS ARE INVITED TO ATTEND, FREE OF CHARGE.

Donations to Feeding South Dakota, in the form of non-perishable food items, are strongly encouraged for those attending. Additionally, beginning at 5 p.m. MDT, Season Ticket Holders can pick their season tickets up outside the arena.

For a fourth year, the Rush will hold the annual scrimmage between teams drafted from the training camp roster by Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Daniel Tetrault and Assistant Coach Jeremy Gates.

The game will be played in two 20-minute halves, with an 18-minute intermission in between. At the end of the two halves, the game will transition to a 5-minute 3-on-3 period before concluding with a full-team shootout round. All goals in the shootout round count towards the final score to determine the winner. Last year, Team Gates won by a 5-3 final score.

Below are the rosters for the 4th Annual "Black and White Intrasquad Scrimmage":

TEAM TETRAULT (Black Jerseys)

#3-Tyler Coulter (F)

#8-Collin Saccoman (D-Rookie)

#10-Tyson Empey (F-Rookie)*

#11-Kyle Froese (D-Rookie)

#12-Tanner Salsberry (D-Rookie)*

#15-Alex Rodriguez (F)

#22-Joey Sides (F-Veteran)

#23-Brett Beauvais (D)

#24-Peter Quenneville (F)

#25-Brandon Fehd (D)

#26-Gabe Chabot (F-Rookie)

TEAM GATES (White Jerseys)

#0-Gary Haden (F-Rookie)

#27-Eric Israel (D)

#29-Dominic Cormier (D-Rookie)

#30-Griffin Luce (D-Rookie)

#34-Avery Peterson (F)

#39-Mason Baptista (F-Veteran)

#42-Shawn Boutin (D-Veteran)

#43-Jack Suter (F-Rookie)*

#49-Cedric Montminy (F)

#50-Mark Auk (D)

#54-Jake Wahlin (F-Rookie)

#55-Brennan Saulnier (F)

GOALTENDERS (Rotate Between Teams)

White-Adam Carlson

Black-Danny Battochio

*-denotes player on Professional Try Out

