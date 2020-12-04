Solar Bears Edged by Everblades 5-4 in Preseason Opener

December 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - Peter Abbandonato scored to bring the Orlando Solar Bears to within a goal of the Florida Everblades, but the road team came up short by a final of 5-4 on Friday night at Hertz Arena in the first of its two preseason matches against its in-state rival.

Box Score

FIRST PERIOD:

SOLAR BEARS GOAL: Adam Rockwood (1st); Assist: Boyd; Time of goal: 1:13; ORL leads, 1-0

EVERBLADES GOAL: Stephen Anderson (1st); Assist: Sills; Time of goal: 2:17; game tied, 1-1

EVERBLADES GOAL: Blake Winiecki (1st); Assists: McCarron, Hebig; Time of goal: 3:20; FLA leads, 2-1

EVERBLADES GOAL: Joe Pendenza (1st); Assists: Smith, Marchin; Time of goal: 4:40; FLA leads, 3-1

SOLAR BEARS GOAL: Jake Coughler (1st); Assists: Langan, Meyer; Time of goal: 18:53; FLA leads, 3-2

SHOTS: ORL - 9; FLA - 11

SECOND PERIOD:

EVERBLADES GOAL: Alex Kile (1st); Assist: Powell; Time of goal: 8:53; FLA leads, 4-2

SOLAR BEARS GOAL: Nikita Pavlychev (1st); Assist: Hope; Time of goal: 17:29; FLA leads 4-3

EVERBLADES GOAL: Cameron Hebig (1st); Assist: Winiecki, Gluchowski; Time of goal: 19:59; FLA leads 5-3

SHOTS: ORL - 7; FLA - 14

THIRD PERIOD:

SOLAR BEARS GOAL: Peter Abbandonato (1st); Assists: Rockwood, Johnson; Time of goal: 13:13; FLA leads 5-4

SHOTS: ORL - 7; FLA - 10

THREE STARS:

Blake Winiecki - FLA

Cameron Hebig - FLA

Michael Lackey - ORL

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.