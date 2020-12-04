Nailers Announce Plan for Fans at First Three Home Games

December 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced their plan for fans at upcoming home games, following guidelines set forth by the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, the City of Wheeling, and the State of West Virginia.

For the first three home games of the 2020-21 regular season (December 12th, December 18th, December 19th), season members will be the only fans allowed admittance into WesBanco Arena. Fans must wear masks at all times within the facility, sit only in their ticketed seats, and practice social distancing in high traffic locations.

"It is important for people to enjoy activities that bring normalcy into their lives, and the Nailers are an important part of our community," said Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble. "The Nailers and WesBanco Arena have done a tremendous job of compiling a detailed plan to ensure safety at their games."

The amount of fans permitted at home games during the 2020-21 season is subject to change, depending on COVID-19 levels.

"We are committed to adjusting and continuing to make WesBanco Arena a very safe environment to visit," said Nailers Director of Ticket Sales Mark Goodwin. "The arena will be fan-friendly for all passionate and dedicated fans to cheer on their favorite hockey team in Wheeling."

WesBanco Arena has worked to create a safe environment for the fans. They have installed hand sanitizing dispensers, plexiglass at all concession stands, and distance markers on the floor.

"We've truly missed our fans over these past few months and are excited to welcome them back into the arena," said WesBanco Arena Executive Director Denny Magruder. We have taken every possible precaution to ensure everyone's safety, as we are utilizing the latest and greatest disinfectant equipment, and we have brought in extra staff members to keep the arena clean."

To view a road map detailing rules, regulations, and procedures for attending Wheeling Nailers home games, click here.

With the limited amount of fans permitted to attend home games during the 2020-21 season, the Nailers are excited to announce that all home games will be broadcast live and in high-definition on WTOV9's MeTV.

iHeartRadio's Mix 97.3 returns as the radio home for the team, and that station will carry all regular season and playoff games. In addition to the station itself, fans can also enjoy games online at Mix973Wheeling.com and on the iHeartRadio app.

FloSports has also joined the broadcast family this season, and it will be streaming every game throughout the ECHL. Games will be available both live and on-demand for its subscribers, in addition to original content, interviews, and analysis.

Additionally, the Wheeling Nailers Power Hour will once again be on the air from 6-7 on Tuesday nights. The show will feature two players each week, with the audio being broadcast on FoxSports Wheeling (AM 1400) and the video being broadcast at the 19th Hole.

DJ Abisalih returns for his tenth season as the Voice of the Nailers, and will be calling the action for every game. Isaac Basinger will be joining DJ for the home games as the color commentator.

Season memberships are available for the 2020-21 season. To purchase yours or to get more information, visit wheelingnailers.com or call (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.