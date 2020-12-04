Cameron Parker Joins Capitals as Equipment Assistant

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays have announced that equipment manager Cameron Parker has accepted a new position as an equipment assistant with the team's National Hockey League (NHL) affiliate, the Washington Capitals.

"Behind the scenes are very important staff members who keep our players ready to perform at the best of their abilities and those folks are equipment managers," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "Cam is one of the best and hardest working equipment managers I have ever met. His professionalism and attention to detail are unbelievable. I am proud of him and the time he spent with the Stingrays. He is going to do a great job with the Capitals."

Parker, who joined the Rays in 2016 and was with the club for four seasons, was named the equipment manager for the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic in January.

"I'm thrilled to accept this new opportunity with the Capitals," Parker said. "Dreams do come true, but not without four years of hard work and perseverance with the Stingrays. I'd like to thank my parents and my girlfriend Ali for their unconditional support, as well as our hockey operations staff, front office, and everyone at the North Charleston Coliseum and Carolina Ice Palace."

A native of Nashua, N.H., Parker spent the 2015-16 season with the Springfield Falcons of the American Hockey League (AHL) as an assistant equipment manager.

"I also want to thank Rob Concannon for the opportunity to join the Stingrays and build a foundation for success over the last four seasons in Charleston and Jason Fitzsimmons, for all of his guidance," said Parker. "Lastly, I'd like to give a special thanks to my stick boys Chuck, Aidan, Ian, Nate, Zach and Shawn who have helped me relentlessly throughout my time in SC!"

Parker also previously spent time as an assistant equipment manager at the College of Holy Cross from 2013-15, overseeing operations for the men's and women's hockey teams. A 2012 graduate of Southern New Hampshire University, Parker served as the equipment manager for the men's hockey team at his alma mater from 2009-12.

The Stingrays will open the 2020-21 season on December 11 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m.

