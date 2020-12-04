ECHL Transactions - December 4
December 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 4, 2020:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Greenville:
Adam Samuelsson, D
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Chris Nell, G
Greenville:
Nick Jermain, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Jesse Mychan, F assigned by Iowa
Add Zach Sawchenko, G assigned by San Jose (AHL)
Kansas City:
Add Andrew Shortridge, G assigned by Stockton
Check out the ECHL Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 4, 2020
- ECHL Transactions - December 4 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Nailers Announce Plan for Fans at First Three Home Games - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Brings Back Veteran Weselowski - Wichita Thunder
- Lineups for 4th Annual "Black and White Intrasquad Scrimmage" Announced - Rapid City Rush
- Cameron Parker Joins Capitals as Equipment Assistant - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.