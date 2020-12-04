ECHL Transactions - December 4

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 4, 2020:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Greenville:

Adam Samuelsson, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Chris Nell, G

Greenville:

Nick Jermain, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Jesse Mychan, F assigned by Iowa

Add Zach Sawchenko, G assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Kansas City:

Add Andrew Shortridge, G assigned by Stockton

