Thunder Brings Back Veteran Weselowski

Wichita Thunder defenseman Riley Weselowski

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the re-signing of defenseman Riley Weselowski for the 2020-21 season.

Weselowski, 35, begins his 12th year as a pro. A native of Pilot Mound, Manitoba, the 6-foot, 192-pound blueliner served as the team's captain this past season. In 53 games, he tallied 15 points (2g, 13a).

He turned pro in 2008-09 in Idaho and returned to the Steelheads to begin the 2009-10 campaign. Weselowski finished the year in the Central Hockey League with Rapid City where he spent nine seasons. He also made stops in Cincinnati and Florida before signing in Wichita last year. Weselowski brings a wealth of experience to the Thunder blueline, having played in 707 games as a pro and notching 238 points (46g, 192a).

Prior to turning pro, Weselowski played four years at Bemidji State University where he was teammates with former Thunder defenseman Andrew Martens and forward Ian Lowe. He appeared in 124 games for the Beavers, tallying 39 points (8g, 31a).

Weselowski isn't a stranger to Kansas. His wife is originally is from Emporia and last season, they made Wichita their home.

