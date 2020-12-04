Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades

December 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





Orlando opens preseason with first of two road games against in-state rival

BROADCAST NOTE: Tonight's preseason game will not be carried on FloHockey or Mixlr

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everblades

VENUE: Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla.

DATE: Friday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears face the Florida Everblades in the first of two road exhibition contests leading into the 2020-21 season.

THE DANCE BEGINS AGAIN: The Solar Bears meet their annual preseason foe tonight for the ninth consecutive season. Orlando won the preseason series last year with a 1-0-1-0 record; the Solar Bears holding a lifetime 6-6-3-0 (.500) record in the preseason against the Everblades.

CONSISTENCY IS KEY: The Solar Bears current training camp roster includes 13 players who saw time with Orlando last season. This is the largest retained group from the season prior in team history, surpassing the mark of 11 set last season.

LEBLANC ENTERS FOURTH SEASON WITH ORLANDO: Forward Chris LeBlanc enters the 2020-21 season with the most games played among any forward in team history, appearing in 173 career matches. He has also skated in five career preseason games with Orlando since his first full professional season in 2017-18.

OFFENSIVE WEAPONS RETAINED: LeBlanc (35 points) and Tristin Langan (37 points), both back with Orlando for another season, represent two out of three of the top scorers on the team from last season, while Trevor Olson has opted to retire.

EVERBLADES NOTES: Like Orlando, Florida has retained much of its core from last season, bringing back stalls such as John McCarron, Kyle Neuber, Logan Roe, Black Winiecki and Ben Masella. Florida has also retained the services of goaltender Cam Johnson.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears conclude the preseason with their second road game against the Everblades tomorrow, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. Orlando opens the 2020-21 regular season on the road against the Everblades next Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. The Solar Bears play their first home game of the 2020-21 regular season on Tuesday, Dec. 29 vs. the Jacksonville Icemen.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.